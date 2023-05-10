Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-2 against the Padres.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .333 with three doubles.

This season, d'Arnaud has totaled at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

