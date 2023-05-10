Sean Murphy -- hitting .387 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has 32 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .299 with 18 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 27th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has had an RBI in 14 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Bello (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .338 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.