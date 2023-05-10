Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday will see the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1.

You can turn on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Oilers.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).

In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 40 goals over that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players