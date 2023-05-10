The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles is a game to catch on a Wednesday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) play host to the Colorado Rockies (15-22)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.310 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

PIT Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -144 +123 8.5

The New York Yankees (20-17) play host to the Oakland Athletics (8-29)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.313 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

NYY Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -223 +183 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) host the Detroit Tigers (16-19)

The Tigers will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)

José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.246 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -124 +104 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15)

The Dodgers will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -165 +140 8

The Seattle Mariners (18-18) play the Texas Rangers (21-14)

The Rangers will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.271 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

Ty France (.271 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -188 +159 7

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) face the Miami Marlins (18-19)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.408 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

ARI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -143 +123 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (16-19) play the Washington Nationals (15-21)

The Nationals will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -154 +131 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (17-19) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (21-15)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)

PHI Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (20-17) play the Houston Astros (18-18)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.264 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -120 +101 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (23-13) host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8)

The Rays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -121 +102 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (15-20) play host to the New York Mets (17-19)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.307 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Jonathan India (.307 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.237 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -160 +137 9

The Atlanta Braves (25-11) play host to the Boston Red Sox (21-16)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

The Kansas City Royals (10-27) host the Chicago White Sox (13-24)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.261 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -131 +111 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (17-19) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -113 -106 8

The Minnesota Twins (19-17) host the San Diego Padres (19-17)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.233 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.233 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -128 +109 8.5

