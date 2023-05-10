On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .239.
  • Riley has had a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14 games this season (38.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (49 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .338 to opposing batters.
