Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Phoenix Suns.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6)
|227.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
- These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-125
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+100
|11.5
