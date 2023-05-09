Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9 will see the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Devils are listed with -150 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-150) Hurricanes (+130) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 43.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 262 (15th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over just once over Carolina's most recent 10 games.

During their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes' 210 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the second-fewest in the NHL.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.