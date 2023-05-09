The New Jersey Devils take the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1 in the series.

Watch on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS as the Devils and the Hurricanes hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players