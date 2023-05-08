The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 105-86 win over the Knicks (his last game) Adebayo posted 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 8.2 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 28.5 32.8 27 PR 25.5 29.6 23.5



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

