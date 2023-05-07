Sebastian Aho will be on the ice Sunday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. There are prop bets for Aho available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 28 of 75 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 41 of 75 games this year, Aho has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Aho goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 10 68 Points 7 36 Goals 2 32 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.