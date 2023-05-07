The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this year (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 11 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings