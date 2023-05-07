Sunday will see the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 61 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Devils are 12-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Hurricanes have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Carolina has had moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-133)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.4 3.70 2.10

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.