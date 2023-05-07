How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0.
Watch on TBS, SN1, and TVAS as the Devils try to take down the Hurricanes.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
