Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.
  • Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Burns has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.
  • Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
  • Burns has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

  • On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 8
60 Points 3
18 Goals 0
42 Assists 3

