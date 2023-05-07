Brent Burns Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.
Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Burns Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.
- Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Burns has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.
- Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Burns has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Burns Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|8
|60
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|0
|42
|Assists
|3
