The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Zach Johnson. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Zach Johnson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Johnson has shot below par on five occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -3 281 0 12 0 0 $686,605

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Johnson's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 43rd.

Johnson has made the cut in five of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Johnson missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 302 yards longer than the average course Johnson has played in the past year (7,236 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson finished in the 27th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Johnson was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Johnson carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Johnson had two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Johnson's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that most recent tournament, Johnson carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Johnson finished the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Johnson finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

