Viktor Hovland will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,538-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in two of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five of those rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Hovland has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hovland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Hovland will attempt to make the cut for the 17th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -7 278 1 19 4 7 $5.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hovland finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Hovland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,311 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 43rd percentile among all competitors.

Hovland was better than just 7% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Hovland recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hovland carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of two).

Hovland recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Hovland's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Hovland finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hovland recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

