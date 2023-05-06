Tyson Alexander is ready for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Alexander at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished under par six times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Alexander has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Alexander's average finish has been 46th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 47 -4 279 0 9 1 1 $1.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Alexander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,278 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was rather mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging par to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the sixth percentile among all competitors.

Alexander was better than 82% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Alexander failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alexander did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Alexander had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Alexander's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Alexander finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Alexander finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.