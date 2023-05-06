Sepp Straka will play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished better than par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Straka has had an average finish of 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Straka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -4 281 0 16 3 5 $5.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Straka placed 54th in his lone recent finish at this event in three trips.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Straka played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Courses that Straka has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,306 yards, 232 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was below average, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Straka shot better than only 1% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Straka recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Straka carded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Straka had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last competition, Straka posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Straka ended the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Straka recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Straka Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.