Sam Ryder is ready for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished under par seven times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Ryder has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Ryder has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Ryder has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -7 277 0 15 2 3 $2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Ryder failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

The most recent time Ryder played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Ryder will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,254 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Ryder shot better than 44% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Ryder fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Ryder had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged two).

Ryder had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent outing, Ryder's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Ryder finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Ryder carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

