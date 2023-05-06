The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Ryan Armour. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Armour has shot below par twice, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Armour has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Armour has had an average finish of 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Armour has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -4 279 0 12 0 0 $557,323

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Armour has had an average finishing position of 42nd.

Armour has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Armour finished 25th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Armour has played i the last year (7,252 yards) is 286 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour finished in the 19th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which placed him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Armour shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Armour did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Armour had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Armour's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

At that last tournament, Armour's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Armour ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

