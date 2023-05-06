Russell Knox will take to the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished under par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Knox has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Knox has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 40 -5 279 0 16 0 0 $710,478

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Knox's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Knox last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 35th.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Knox will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,222 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Knox shot better than only 1% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Knox recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Knox carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Knox's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that most recent tournament, Knox's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Knox finished the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Knox carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

