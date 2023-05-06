From May 4- 7, Rory Sabbatini will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Sabbatini at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Rory Sabbatini Insights

Sabbatini has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Sabbatini has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Sabbatini has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Sabbatini has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 -3 280 0 8 0 0 $323,083

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Sabbatini's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 24th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Sabbatini finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 324 yards longer than the average course Sabbatini has played in the past year (7,214 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Sabbatini's Last Time Out

Sabbatini was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Sabbatini shot better than 42% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Sabbatini carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Sabbatini carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.4).

Sabbatini recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last tournament, Sabbatini posted a bogey or worse on nine of 36 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Sabbatini finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Sabbatini recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Sabbatini Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

