Richy Werenski will be at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Werenski at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished under par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Werenski has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Werenski's average finish has been 37th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -8 277 0 8 0 0 $442,169

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Werenski has an average finishing position of 38th in his past five appearances at this event.

Werenski has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Werenski played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Werenski has played in the past year has been 262 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Werenski shot better than 64% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Werenski recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Werenski had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Werenski's 10 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (five).

In that last tournament, Werenski had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Werenski finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Werenski carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.