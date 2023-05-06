The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Peter Malnati. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has shot better than par twice, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 12 rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Malnati finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five tournaments, Malnati has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -5 279 0 13 1 2 $1.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Malnati has an average finishing position of 43rd in his past seven appearances at this event.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Malnati finished 51st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Courses that Malnati has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,266 yards, 272 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was somewhat mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging par to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

His 4.44-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the second percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Malnati was better than only 2% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Malnati fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Malnati recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Malnati's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average (five).

At that most recent tournament, Malnati posted a bogey or worse on nine of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Malnati finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Malnati recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +50000

