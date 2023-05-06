Patrick Rodgers is in 112th place, at +3, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a wager on Patrick Rodgers at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Rodgers has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Rodgers has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -8 265 0 20 2 4 $2.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 46th.

Rodgers has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Rodgers finished 112th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,448 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,305 yards.

Courses that Rodgers has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,302 yards, 146 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 36 holes.

Rodgers shot better than 43% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Rodgers fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rodgers recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Rodgers' seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of 5.0.

At that most recent tournament, Rodgers carded a bogey or worse on three of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Rodgers ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rodgers had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

