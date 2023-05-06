From May 4- 7, Nick Watney will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Watney has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 49 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $246,032

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Watney's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Watney missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Watney has played i the last year (7,271 yards) is 267 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Watney shot better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Watney recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Watney recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Watney carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Watney's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Watney finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Watney had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

