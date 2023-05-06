Michael Thompson will compete from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Michael Thompson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has scored below par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Thompson has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Thompson has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -4 280 0 16 0 1 $881,225

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Thompson has one top-20 finish in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Thompson has made the cut four times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Thompson finished 64th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Thompson will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Thompson was better than 85% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Thompson carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Thompson recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Thompson carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last tournament, Thompson had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Thompson finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +30000

