Max McGreevy will play at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on McGreevy at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished under par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, McGreevy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, McGreevy has had an average finish of 57th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

McGreevy has had an average finish of 57th in his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 42 -5 280 0 9 1 2 $657,504

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

McGreevy will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,251 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes.

He averaged 4.39 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the fourth percentile of the field.

McGreevy shot better than only 10% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

McGreevy did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, McGreevy recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

McGreevy's one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average (five).

In that most recent tournament, McGreevy's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

McGreevy ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, McGreevy recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.