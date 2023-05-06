Mackenzie Hughes is part of the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Hughes at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hughes has scored under par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Hughes' average finish has been 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -4 280 1 15 1 2 $2.8M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Hughes' previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 33rd.

Hughes has made the cut in three of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hughes finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year has been 266 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Hughes shot better than only 15% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Hughes recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hughes recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of two).

Hughes' two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

At that last competition, Hughes' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Hughes ended the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hughes finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

