Luke List will be among those competing at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on List at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

List has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, List has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

List finished 39th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -2 282 0 13 0 0 $977,574

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In List's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

List finished 31st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that List has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,333 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

List was better than 43% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

List did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, List had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

List recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, List's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

List ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but List finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards List Odds to Win: +17500

