Lucas Glover is set for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Glover at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Glover has scored under par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Glover has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Glover has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Glover hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 44th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 47 -1 283 0 15 1 1 $1.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Glover's previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 29th.

Glover has made the cut in five of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Glover missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Glover will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,260 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 58th percentile.

Glover shot better than 43% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Glover failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Glover had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Glover carded the same number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent tournament, Glover's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Glover ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Glover Odds to Win: +35000

