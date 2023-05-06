The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 228.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 14 of its 19 games, or 73.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 59 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Golden State's outings this season is 236.1, 7.6 more points than this game's total.

Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.

The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Golden State has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Los Angeles has a 29-11 record against the spread and a 32-8 record overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Warriors' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

This season, Golden State is 27-14-0 at home against the spread (.659 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-29-0 ATS (.293).

The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38 Warriors 39-43 8-9 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

