Justin Lower will compete from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Looking to wager on Lower at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Lower has finished under par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lower has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Lower's average finish has been 71st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Lower has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -7 278 0 17 1 3 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Lower has had an average finishing position of 45th.

Lower made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Lower finished 31st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Lower has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 254 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was in the 23rd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Lower was better than just 15% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Lower did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Lower had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged two).

Lower's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that last tournament, Lower's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Lower finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Lower carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Lower Odds to Win: +75000

