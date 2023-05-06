Joseph Bramlett is ready to enter the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Bramlett at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bramlett has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Bramlett has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Bramlett has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Bramlett has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -5 278 0 17 0 3 $1.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Bramlett finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Bramlett did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 288 yards longer than the average course Bramlett has played in the past year (7,250 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to place him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Bramlett shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.6.

Bramlett carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bramlett had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Bramlett's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent outing, Bramlett had a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Bramlett ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bramlett finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Bramlett Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.