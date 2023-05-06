Joel Dahmen is in 79th place, at +1, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a bet on Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Dahmen has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dahmen has had an average finish of 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 63rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -3 268 0 17 2 4 $1.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Dahmen has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

Dahmen has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Dahmen played this event was in 2023, and he finished 79th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Dahmen has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,270 yards, 178 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 33rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Dahmen shot better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Dahmen recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Dahmen did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Dahmen's four birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average of 6.2.

At that last outing, Dahmen had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Dahmen finished the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Dahmen finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Dahmen's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.