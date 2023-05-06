Jimmy Walker is part of the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Walker at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Walker has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Walker has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Walker has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Walker has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Walker has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 25 -7 279 0 6 0 0 $612,704

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Walker has had an average finish of 47th with a personal best of 22nd at this tournament.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Walker finished 72nd when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Walker has played i the last year (7,287 yards) is 251 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 36 holes.

Walker shot better than 73% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Walker recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Walker recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Walker recorded the same number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last tournament, Walker's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Walker finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Walker fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

