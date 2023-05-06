Jim Herman is ready to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Herman at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished below par seven times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Herman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Herman has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Herman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 51 -3 281 0 7 0 0 $282,618

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Herman's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 43rd.

Herman has made the cut two times in his previous six entries in this event.

Herman did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 286 yards longer than the average course Herman has played in the past year (7,252 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Herman shot better than 34% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Herman carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Herman had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (two).

Herman recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent competition, Herman posted a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Herman ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Herman carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Herman Odds to Win: +75000

