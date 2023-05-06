The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Jason Dufner. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Dufner at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished under par six times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Dufner has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Dufner has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 54 -1 284 0 9 0 0 $243,700

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

Dufner has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Dufner finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Dufner has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,306 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Dufner shot better than just 1% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Dufner did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Dufner recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last outing, Dufner's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Dufner ended the RBC Heritage without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Dufner carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

