The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will have Henrik Norlander as part of the field from May 4- 7 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -6 279 0 11 0 0 $479,662

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Norlander has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 49th.

Norlander has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Norlander last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 59th.

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Courses that Norlander has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 256 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was relatively mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.1 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of the field.

His 4.39-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Norlander shot better than only 20% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Norlander carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Norlander carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Norlander had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that most recent tournament, Norlander's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Norlander ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

