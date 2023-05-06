Held from May 4- 7, Greyson Sigg is set to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to bet on Sigg at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished better than par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Sigg has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Sigg has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -7 277 0 17 0 2 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Sigg missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Sigg has played in the past year has been 307 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was relatively mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.1 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of the field.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Sigg was better than 82% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Sigg recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sigg carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Sigg recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Sigg carded a bogey or worse on four of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Sigg ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

