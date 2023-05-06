Francesco Molinari will play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Molinari at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Francesco Molinari Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Molinari has finished below par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Molinari has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Molinari has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Molinari has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 36 -3 282 0 9 0 0 $883,464

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Molinari's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 19th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Molinari finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Molinari has played i the last year (7,329 yards) is 209 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Molinari's Last Time Out

Molinari was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to place him in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Molinari shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Molinari carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Molinari had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Molinari had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that most recent outing, Molinari's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Molinari ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Molinari finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards
Molinari Odds to Win: +17500

