Doug Ghim will be among those competing at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Ghim has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -2 282 0 10 0 0 $591,990

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Ghim missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Courses that Ghim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,264 yards, 274 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Ghim shot better than 82% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Ghim did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ghim carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Ghim's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average (five).

At that last competition, Ghim's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Ghim finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ghim finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

