Doc Redman will compete from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Redman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

In his past five events, Redman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -7 277 0 7 0 0 $351,572

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Redman's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Redman did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Redman has played i the last year (7,272 yards) is 266 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was below average, putting him in the 13th percentile of the field.

Redman shot better than 64% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Redman shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Redman recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Redman's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent outing, Redman's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Redman ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Redman finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Redman Odds to Win: +50000

