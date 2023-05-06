Held from May 4- 7, David Lingmerth is set to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to wager on Lingmerth at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lingmerth has finished under par nine times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Lingmerth has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Lingmerth has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Lingmerth has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -2 282 0 14 0 4 $1.8M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Lingmerth's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 27th.

Lingmerth made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

The most recent time Lingmerth played this event was in 2022, and he finished 46th.

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The courses that Lingmerth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,261 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth finished in the 25th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Lingmerth shot better than just 3% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Lingmerth failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Lingmerth had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Lingmerth's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Lingmerth's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Lingmerth ended the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Lingmerth recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +40000

