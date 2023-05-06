Chesson Hadley will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,538-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Hadley at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadley has shot below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Hadley has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Hadley has had an average finish of 52nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -8 276 0 13 1 4 $1.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Hadley's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 16th.

Hadley has made the cut in three of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Hadley finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 286 yards longer than the average course Hadley has played in the past year (7,252 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 33rd percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Hadley was better than just 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hadley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hadley had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged two).

Hadley's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that last outing, Hadley's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Hadley ended the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hadley finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +40000

