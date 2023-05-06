The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club will have Cheng Tsung Pan in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7, up against the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Cheng Tsung Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Pan's average finish has been 57th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Pan has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 46 -1 283 0 9 0 0 $364,670

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Pan's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 17th.

Pan has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Pan finished 15th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Pan will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,200 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 64th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Pan shot better than only 1% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Pan recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Pan had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (two).

Pan's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average of 6.2.

At that most recent tournament, Pan's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Pan finished the RBC Heritage without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Pan fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Pan Odds to Win: +40000

