From May 4- 7, Callum Tarren will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Callum Tarren Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has scored under par twice, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tarren has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -6 278 0 13 1 3 $1.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Tarren finished 56th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Tarren has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,255 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was rather mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging par to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Tarren shot better than only 0% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 5.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Tarren recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tarren recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Tarren's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average (five).

In that most recent outing, Tarren's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Tarren ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tarren underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Tarren Odds to Win: +50000

