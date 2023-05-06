After the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Brendon Todd is currently 58th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on Brendon Todd at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Todd has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Todd's average finish has been 46th.

Todd has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Todd has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -6 265 0 17 2 4 $2.6M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Todd's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Todd finished 58th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than average.

The courses that Todd has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,256 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 59th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Todd was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Todd carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Todd carded seven bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Todd carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Todd's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Todd finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Todd finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Todd Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

