From May 4- 7, Ben Martin will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Ben Martin Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Martin has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Martin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Martin has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Martin will look to make the cut for the ninth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -6 279 0 16 1 3 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Martin's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 34th.

Martin made the cut in five of his past seven entries in this event.

Martin finished 51st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Martin has played in the past year has been 273 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin shot better than only 18% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Martin carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Martin carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that last outing, Martin's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Martin finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Martin Odds to Win: +17500

