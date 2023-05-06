The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Andrew Landry. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Landry at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Landry has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Landry has had an average finish of 43rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 58 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $105,199

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Landry did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2018).

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Landry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,225 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Landry was better than 70% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Landry recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Landry carded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Landry recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent competition, Landry had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Landry ended the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Landry Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.